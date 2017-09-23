Vasishta as police officer to face off Jaggesh in 8 MM

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

A Harikrishna's upcoming film 8MM will feature an interesting character reversal. While regular hero Jaggesh will play a character with a negative shade, the regular ‘villain’ Vasishta will play a person with a few redeeming qualities.

Vasishta Simha

Vasishta, who plays an antagonist usually, has been trying new kind of roles including playing leads in movies and 8MM will be one of them. Vasishta will face off Jaggesh, and will play a police officer. "An actor has to do justice to a character, whether it is heroic or villainous. I have been trying to break away from the usual roles offered to me and 8MM is a step in that direction,” says the actor.

Harikrishna, who had worked with Vasishta in IRA, had always had him in mind for this role. "I was wondering I would be placed opposite a versatile actor like Jaggesh, and I was given a clear picture by the director,” says Vasishta. “I then signed on the dotted line. Now, it is up to me, how I will portray this character.”

The filmmakers who released a motion poster had organised a grand muharat for the movie on September 22. The film also features Atul Kulkarni in a pivotal role, and has music by Judah Sandy and cinematography by Vincent.