Jaggesh’s hunt for good scripts has landed the actor in yet another interesting project. The film, titled after the classic car Premier Padmini, will also feature Bollywood actor Madhoo as female lead.

She is currently shooting for a Kannada film, Seetharama Kalyana.

Shruti Naidu, who established herself as an actor and has been producing TV serials, will be venturing into movie. Premier Padmini being her first project, has her partner, Ramesh Indra directing the film.

The film’s photoshoot took place on Sunday, and the team shared pictures with City Express.

Madhoo

With Jaggesh and Madhoo, the film also sees Pramod of Geetha Bangle Stores fame and Hitha Chandrashekar playing playing prominet roles.

The film is touted to be a family drama and will explore on divorce, and its affects.

More details will be revealed once the film goes on floors from May 10.

The film will have Arjun Janya scoring the music and Advaitha Gurumurthy as its cinematographer.