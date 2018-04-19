Ragini Dwivedi has got her visa, and in June, she, lead actor Sharan, director Yoganand Muddanna and the rest of the crew, will be off to the US. Ragini confirmed this with a picture on social media that she captioned, 'Here we come Seattle'.

"We were in Hyderabad on Wednesday for the visa process, and we will be off to Seattle where we will begin the second schedule. It will be a month-long shoot. I can't wait for June," says Ragini, who will complete PC Shekar's Terrorist in the meantime. She is also awaiting the release of Kichchu and MMCh. "I was waiting to complete this long schedule for Yoganand's film before I take up other offers, as I didn't want any date clashes. I will be back to work in full force. I want to balance commercial and solo films," she says. Though the makers are yet to finalise its title, rumour has it that their popular choice is America Adhyaksha.

Box: Party, party, which party?

Ragini is getting several offers to campaign for various political parties, and she is yet to decide which one to go with. "I believe in campaigning for elections as I feel its a must to tell people to vote. If it helps in making a change, why not? I have always been a promoter of initiatives and being in the limelight, I want spread awareness about elections and the importance of casting one's vote," she says.