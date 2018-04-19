Of the six films to be released this week, Sanchari Vijay’s Krishna Tulasi is one among them. The film has kept the actor on his toes. “With no big star films releases around the corner, producers are finding it easy to get theatres. The films I have been associated with, are mostly new comers. While a few filmmakers are grabbing this opportunity, I have been under tension, as I have to promote one film after another,” he explains. He has high hopes pinned on Krishna Tulasi directed by Sukesh Nayak, where he plays a visually challenged person in the film.

“It is a straight film directed that blends in with a love story,” says the actor, further adding, “Coincidentally, even I wrote a script about a visually challenged person but when this project came to me, I let go of my own script to take up this.” he reveals. Sanchari Vijay likes to challenge himself with difficult characters, but admits that the toughest task is to play a visual challenged person. “I am lucky as an artist that such characters help me perform.

Of course, at one point, we have to analyse whether it is good or bad. But playing such roles is no ordinary feat,” he says. “Acting blind even though you can see the world in front of you was the toughest. I did get frustrated on the first three days of the shoot,” he tells us. Sanchari Vijay took a cue from visually challenged people to essay the role.

I often visited Belaku hostel in Kengeri where blind people reside. I got a few tips while interacting with them. I was amazed to see how a visually challenged people can cook, play games, and even book cabs on their phone. Our film has 50 to 60 visually challenged people acting and they have become my inspiration. The film is produced by Narayana Swamy, with music by Kiran Ravindranth and cinematography by Naveen Akshi.