The recently released Hindi film, Beyond the Cloud has a Sandalwood connection, as the film directed by Iranain director, Majid Majidi, features child artiste Dhwani Rajesh, who is from Karnataka. Daughter of well known artiste, Rajesh Nataranga, Dhwani's Bollywood entry is merely accidental. The film released over last week, and Dhwani, all of 11 years, and just getting to start her seventh standard, shares her excitement with us about her tinsel town entry.

"Acting was something, which never crossed my mind. Like if somebody asks me, what I want to beome tomorrow, I would say a 'fashion designer'. But, when my father came and asked me, whether I was intersted to act in a film, I instantly said yes, without even checking, which film I would be part of,"Dhwani tells us.

The film sees a wide release across the country, over the last weekend and she also watched the film along with her family at a multiples. "I'm happy, and I want the film to run for days," she replied.

Her first happened to be a Bollywood film, and with a international film director. "It was a fresh expereince. Though intially, I had a tough time, but as the film progressed, everything fell in place," she says

Dhwani plays a slum girl and a mother less child. Having to share more screen space with Ishan Khatar and a senior GV Sharadhaa. She tells us, that the whole set was cordial, and that she felt bad that it got over so soon. "I always had to the curiosity how it has turned out. And I was happy after I watched the film, says this child artiste.

So, is she ready to take more project. "I have not thought about thing, 'Appa kelbeku'. (I should ask Appa).

RAjesh Nataranga on her daugher's debut

I never expected to be acting. It was actor, Sundarshree, who mentioned to me about this project and asked me, whether he will allow her daugther to act, and it was an international film. In fact they were opportunities for her to act in serials. But when I asked her whether she is interested to act, she had an instant yes and later asked, which film. And then everything .. Majid Msi liked her she was a perfect choice. I wmet him once .. and later my wife accompanied. once make uip and patch work, dubbing.