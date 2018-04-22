When filmmakers cast Suman Ranganathan, they ensure that she is given a strong role. This fine actor gives memorable performances, take for example her work in Mynaa and the more recent Neer Dose.

The south Indian actor has completed shoot for Kavalu Daari and is waiting for Double Engine to be released. She is also looking forward to working with director Vijayaprasad for Ladies Tailor. But the project she is currently shooting will make heads turn.

Suman Ranganathan is now on the sets of a gangsta film, KT Nayak's Dandupalyam 4, produced by Venkat. The film has no connection with the Dandupalya trilogy directed by Srinivas Raju, and the filmmakers are attempting a fresh take on the dreaded gang. This movie will be on the gang’s various strategies and how they helped their associates escape from jail.

City Express caught hold of a few pictures from the sets and, going by Suman’s get up, she has the character -- as the leader of the Dandupalya gang -- down to a pat.

Having completed thirty percent of shoot, Suman, who has been the face of gangsta films, says that she may have pulled out a gun or smoked a cigarette in earlier movies but this is the first time she is part of a “hardcore gangsta movie” an as a character that has transformed her as an actor. “I am thoroughly enjoying playing the leader of a gang of seven," she says.

The shoot is currently being done in the outskirts of the city, in Kanakapura. Suman says that the best part of making this movie is that everyone is involved in its scripting. "Actors and technicians are working day and night and doing double shifts," she says.

Suman says that Dandupalayam 4 is based on a true story, “I was told that there were 40 people existing in the Danduplaya gang, out of which the top eight criminals are in jail. This movie’s story gives us a glimpse of another seven people from the gang,”

“The things that these seven did, the way they behaved, ate, slept… they were cold. Playing a character like that has been challenging and interesting. My portions will be done over a 35-day long schedule and I am currently enjoying the positive atmosphere on the sets, under the hot sun," she says.

Box

*Dandupalayam 4 to be out in five languages*

The producer is planning to release Dandupalayam 4 in five languages - Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. It features Sanjeev, who was a child artiste in My Autograph; Vittal Ramdurga, theatre artistes Arun Bachchan and Rich Shastri, Bullet Somu and Sneha. It has music Anand Raja Vikrama and cinematography by R Giri. Dandupalayam will be in shot in Bengaluru and across north Karnataka such as in Hubli, Belgaum and Chitradurga," The producer who produced the 1st part of Danduplays series in Telugu, also clarifies that his Danduplayam 4 is unique and universal and no way to the trilogy directed by Srinivas Raju.

Box: ‘I can’t wait to be a counsellor’

Suman is excited to have completed her diploma in Psychology, which she did between movies. "I hope to practise as a counsellor. I’ll get my diploma in August and I can't wait to hold it in my hand,” she says. Why Psychology? "I have always been fascinated by this subject. I love to read a person’s mind and understand another in depth. That's the reason I chose this subject. I will be doing further courses, which I will start on once I complete shooting for Dandupalayam 4,” she says.