While director Navaneeth found success in his first directorial, Karva, he was just testing the waters as he is now onto his second film, Buckaasuura.

The director says that he will keep it interesting from the very title to the end credits.”Not going by the usual spelling, we have infact come out with a new definition. Split the title Buckaasuura into Buck, Kaasu stands for money and Sura means a person, and in this case, he is behind fortune - In short, my film explains the hunger for money and the circumstances of today’s world,” explains Navaneeth, who also revealed to us that Ravichandran, who features in the film along with Rohit in the lead was the creator of this title.

“It was Telugu writer Raja Simha who gave us the one-liner, which was futher developed. We had presented two subjects in front of Ravichandran, and he chose the story of Buckaasuura. He felt the title is very apt for the subject, which focuses on money.” he says.

Buckaasuura according to Navaneeth is a complete package, which has elements of horror, suspense, thriller, family drama and emotions. The director is not bringing in a set formula of hero-heroine, villain, comedians and supporting cast and he says, “The regular commercial formula never fascinates me.

Ravichandran

Story driven films are always interesting, which I want to implement in my films. That way, there is no positive characters as such, who bash up the villains. In fact both Ravichandran, as a rich businessman and Rohit, a corrupted lawyer both have negative shades in the film. Who gets reformed and how that happens, is the rest of the story.”

While Navaneeth was associated with Rohit in Karva, it is the first time working with Ravichandran.

Is the actor tough to handle, we ask? “We shared a good comfort zone with each other, through communication. I could experience this after being in touch with the actor for almost 2 months before the film went on floors and each time, he gave his best when it came to acting.”Buckaasuura features Kavya Gowda and Sadhu Kokila among others in the cast. The film has music by Avinash and cinematography by Mohan.