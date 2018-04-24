Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, directed by debutant Gurudatha, has been generating interest for a few reasons. Firstly, it has senior actor Ambareesh making a comeback in a lead role.

Secondly, Sudeep, who is the other lead, will portray the younger version of Ambareesh, with Sruthi Hariharan as a young Suhasini.

The film is now in the last leg of shoot, and the latter two completed shooting their portions over the last week. City Express caught hold of a few pictures from the sets of the film, and both Sudeep and Sruthi, have completely nailed the characters with their retro looks. A few people from the sets, who had a glimpse of Sudeep, were reminded of Ambareesh from his My Autograph days.

A still from Ambi Ning Vayassaytho

Sudeep and Sruthi are now left with two days of shoot, during which they will shoot a song in the first week of May, followed by six days of shooting Ambareesh's portions in Kerala.

The film, made under Kichcha creations, had Sudeep over looking all the shots. Ambi.. , made in association with Jack Manju, has music by Arjun Janya.