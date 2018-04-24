It may come as a surprise to us, when actor Prajwal Devaraj’s said that one of his next movie in pipeline is that of a man with a sleeping disorder. Director Jadesh Kumar Hampi’s upcoming film, portrays the commonly called sleeping beauty syndrome.

Currently busy with the shooting of Inspector Vikram, Prajwal Devaraj’s other films in the pipeline are, Life Jothe Ondh Selfie, directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa, now in post-production stages. , while he has committed to Ajrun Gowda and this yet-to-be titled film.

This will be Jadesh’s nextdirectorial after Rajahamsa, and will have director Guru Deshpande turning producer for the first time.

Prajwal says, “Jadesh has come up with an interesting storyline, and he was very confident during the narration. The fact that it is a very rare subject was what caught my attention. The film’s hero has this sleeping disorder. While everyone sleeps for 8 hours, he sleeps for 14 hours in a day and that’s something he can’t control.

“How he tackles his life and love by keeping his sleeping sickness a secret is what the story will show. It starts very humourously and gets serious in the end. This is a genre, I feel, has not been considered much and I wanted to give it a try. Interestingly, director Guru Deshpande is coming in as a producer, who was equally excited about this sleeping disorder story. This will be his first venture in investing money, time and production responsibilities,” says Prajwal.

Prajwal also mentions about Arjun Gowda, a film directed by Lucky Shankar under Ramu production and says that also has an interesting storyline.

“I’m glad that makers are chosing to show me in a different light and in out-of-the-box roles. Whether I will start with Jadesh’s film or Lucky Shankar’s it all depends on who will be done with the pre-preparation work first. I will be starting with either one of them just after completing my shoot for Inspector Vikram,” he says adding that he has sixty percent of shooting left for the film directed by Narasimha.

“Inspector Vikram is shaping out very well. The makers want to throw light on it once they release a teaser, in which they plan to highlight the fight sequence shot on Phantom camera with thousand frames, something that I find interesting and am looking forward to its release,” he says.