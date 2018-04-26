Adarsh H Eshwarappa's has started working for his second project, Bhinna and it looks like he has found his Kaveri, (the character name of the heroine) in Payal Radhakrishnan.

Eshwarappa who is dedicating the film to legendary director Puttana Kanagal has named the heroine after Kalpana's character in Sharaparanjara.

Paayal is a model turned actor, who made her Sandalwood debut with Bengaluru Underworld. A professional Bharatntyam dance, she now steps into an interesting role for Bhinna. Adarsh, who was looking for two female actors for his film has also finalised Sowmya Jaganmurthy,playing a pivotal role in the film.

A professional dancer and actor, she is director Pawan Kumar's wife. With actors Shashank Purushotham and Siddhartha Madhyamikaa already part of the crew, Paayal and Sowmya will also join in. With the cast set in place, the director is all set to go on floors soon. Meanwhile Adarsh wants to create a buzz with the film's poster, which has an interesting tag line - 'The broken are different' .

The film has Rockline Venkatesh’s son Yateesh Venkatesh producing the film, in association with Purple Arrow. The film with no music has background score by Jesse Clinton, who worked with Adarsh in Shuddhi.