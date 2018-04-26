BENGALURU: Stand-up comedian Satish Perumal feels despite the abundance of talent in Bengaluru, very rarely these comics or their acts go viral like their counterparts in Mumbai and Delhi.

So, with an aim to make Bengaluru comics go viral, he is presenting a show along with comedian Ahmed Shariff. The show 'Laugh it Off' will be live recorded. In a conversation with City Express, the artiste who has an experience of about five years in comedy, talks about his journey, the comic scene in the city and how it has changed over the years.

Could you tell us about your upcoming show?

My act revolves around how my life. From birth till date, has been a roller coaster ride. It includes loads of true life incidents which my parents have no clue about.

How has the city's comedy scene changed over the years?

It has changed dramatically. Before we had 11 to 12 comics and now we have more than 100 of them trying to get a piece of the pie. In terms of comparison to other cities, Bengaluru is definitely there on top with respect to audience maturity and understanding. In terms of comedians, I don't think it would be right to compare because comedy is subjective.

What process do you use to develop your stand-up comedy material?

I think of a topic that is close to me, mostly something that has happened in my life, draw out all the possible scenarios of that incident and put a twist to them with a touch of humour, story-telling, suspense and a bit of drama. I like to keep my comedy to true life stories, I am supremely comfortable with that. More the truth, more the connect, more the laughter. I want the audience to get to know me, as a performer and as an individual.

Are there any stand-up comedy writing groups in the city?

Yes, I am part of one called The Puncher Shop where Kritarth Srinivisan, Vamsidhar Bhogaraju and I meet on a regular basis to share ideas and write comedy together. We feed of each other's stories and try and churn out material. Off late, it's been a bit difficult because Vamsi has ventured into movies and Kritarth is travelling the country, performing.

Have there been times when people did not find your jokes funny?

Oh my, so many times. As a performer we would have penned down a great joke. But when we perform it, the crowd stares at us with that disgusted look on their faces, pin drop silence, cricket noises in the background. A drip of sweat trickles down your forehead and you quickly change the topic and get into an old joke that you definitely know will break the ice. If that too doesn't work, go home, cry yourself to sleep.

What's the best part of being a stand-up comedian?

Oh, we don't need to face peak hour traffic in the city.

Laugh it off

Where: The Humming Tree

When: April 27