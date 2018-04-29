Radhika Kumaraswamy ensures to complete Ramesh Aravind’s portions for Bhairadevi 

lA Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Even though Radhika Kumaraswamy is busy with two films---Kontract and Rajendra Ponappa-- where she is playing lead, she has also taken over the responsibility of production for Bhairadevi. The film directed by Srijai is being made under the actor’s home banner Shamika Enterprises in three languages - Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.The project has gone on the floors, and Radhika is in a rush to complete shooting Ramesh Aravind’s ( who plays the police officer in the film) parts.

Radhika shared some photographs from the sets of the film with City Express. “By May 7, I have to ensure that Ramesh’s portions are shot because, post that, the actor-director will get busy with other projects including his small screen commitments. Getting dates will be impossible after the first week of May. So, I’m working around his time for this film. While major portions of his will be covered now, a few scenes with me, will probably have to be shot later,” she says.

Scenes at coffee shops, colleges, hospitals and at Radhika’s house are being worked on. Child artiste Ghrishma’s portions, who plays a keyrole in the film ,is also being shot. However, Radhika plans to shoot her portions only after she is done shooting for Ravichandran’s directorial Rajendra Ponappa, which might take until June. Before she begins shooting her bits for the film, Radhika has also planned out a photo shoot , which will throw more light on her character.

Touted to be a family drama, the makers had previously hinted that Bhairadevi will have shades of Apthamitra. The film made in three languages also features Skanda Ashok and Anu Prabhakar in the lead cast.