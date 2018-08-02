Sudeep’s love track in Prem’s voice

By Express News Service

The Villain songs are making the right noise. As they get ready to release the third track on August 4, director Prem tells CE that for a song featuring Sudeep and Amy Jackson, they decided to go ahead with a song he has sung himself.

Sudeep and Amy Jackson

He has lent his voice to Sudeep's track, Loveagyotho ninmele..), which he did on a request by the superstar. "The lyrics are written by me, and talks about Kaliyuga, Dwaparayuga and Ramayunga. It is an unusual one. This song is an attempt to give this generation something new," he says.

Interestingly, this was initially sung by Daler Mehendi and Kailash Kher. "Their versions were good, but Sudeep, whose heard me singing felt that the song will be extraordinary if I lend my voice to it. He thought I would be able to bring in the local flavour. It was also a request from Arjun Janya. I felt that I should not disappoint them," he says.

The Villain stars Shivarajkumar and Sudeep, and is produced by C R Monohar. It features Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty in a pivotal role, and Telugu actor Srikanth.

The film's cinematography is by Gire