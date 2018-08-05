Mayuri Kyatari bags role in Harikrishna Narayani

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Mayuri Kyatari, who made her transition from the small screen to big screen is on a roll. With a handful of movies in her kitty, the 8MM heroine already has another project in her kitty. This time, she’s signed a film with Dr Giridhar, who is making his directorial debut.

A PhD holder in filmmaking, who has trained many upcoming aspirants, Giridhar is now prepping to wield the camera for Harikrishna Naryaani, a love story, which comprises a cast of freshers. “I play the character of Narayani in the film,” says Mayuri, confirming her part in the film. She adds, “This is a romantic film that has its own twists. I can’t reveal any more than that at this point.”



Even though this is Giridhar’s first film as a director, he has trained a number of artistes who are currently working in Sandalwood.

“I am sure he is passionate about his subject. That’s one of the reasons, I am excited to associate with the new director,” she says.

While the photoshoot was done over the last week, the muhurath of Harikrishna Narayani is on Varamahalakshmi (August 24). The film includes a lot of new members in the cast. Interestingly, Susheel who is producing the film will also be playing the lead hero.

Meanwhile, as Mayuri awaits 8MM’s release, she is currently shooting for Monum and Ravi Varma’s Rustum. “Aatakuntu Lekakila is now in the VFX stage, and Nanaa Prakara is at post-production table,” she says.