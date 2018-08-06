Home Entertainment Kannada

Hindi dubbing rights of Kannada film 'Ayogya' sold before release

Ayogya has everything going well for debutant director Mahesh Kumar and actors Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram.

Ayogya

Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram in Ayogya.

By Express News Service

Ayogya has everything going well for debutant director Mahesh Kumar and actors Sathish Ninasam and Rachita Ram. While each and every song from the film is creating a new record, the latest news from the makers is that the film’s Hindi dubbing rights have been sold even before the film’s release.

And this, for a huge price, likely to be a milestone in Sathish’s career. Right now, Ayogya is with the censor board, and is aiming at an Independence week release. However, it will officially be announced only once they get a go-ahead from the Censor Board.

The film also features Chikkanna, Rangayana Raghu and Ravishankar, who play prominent roles. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Preeth.

