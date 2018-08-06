Sequel to 1997 film 'Amrutha Varshini' in the making

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Even as Dinesh Baboo-directorial Amrutha Varshini is still talk of the town among filmmakers and cine-goers, serious work is in progress for a sequel. This is sure to bring cheer to Kannada movie lovers. While the first part starred

Ramesh Aravind, Suhasini, Sharath Babu and Niveditha Jain, the second part, in the last leg of scripting, is also likely to have Ramesh back on board.

The film will be produced by Jayashree Devi, who has previously done Mukunda Murari. Our sources tell us that producer-director will soon begin pre-production work. “Like in the first part, Ramesh Aravind is likely to play the lead. However, the team still has to approach the actor.

A few youngsters, who are yet-to-be finalised, are also expected to be part of the romantic drama,” sources say.

Ramesh played the role of Abhishek, who is obsessed with Veena (played by Suhasini), and even goes out his way to kill her husband Hemanth (played by Sharath Babu). The songs composed by Deva - Tunturu, E Sundara, Manase Baduku, Yela Shilpagaligu.. which still can be the top in the chartbusters.

Amrutha Varshini won accolades and awards, and was even dubbed in Telugu and Tamil, and remade in Malayalam. Having tasted success in the first part, the makers have seem to have figured out the right formula. Now, we’ll have to wait and watch Ramesh Aravind’s positioning in the film, and the director’s vision for the sequel.