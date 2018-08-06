Home Entertainment Kannada

Sequel to 1997 film 'Amrutha Varshini' in the making

Director Dinesh Baboo to helm film produced by Jayashree Devi

Published: 06th August 2018 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Aravind

Ramesh Aravind (Photo | Facebook)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Even as Dinesh Baboo-directorial Amrutha Varshini is still talk of the town among filmmakers and cine-goers, serious work is in progress for a sequel. This is sure to bring cheer to Kannada movie lovers. While the first part starred

Ramesh Aravind, Suhasini, Sharath Babu and Niveditha Jain, the second part, in the last leg of scripting, is also likely to have Ramesh back on board.  

The film will be produced by Jayashree Devi, who has previously done Mukunda Murari. Our sources tell us that producer-director will soon begin pre-production work. “Like in the first part, Ramesh Aravind is likely to play the lead. However, the team still has to approach the actor.

A few youngsters, who are yet-to-be finalised, are also expected to be part of the romantic drama,” sources say.

Ramesh played the role of Abhishek, who is obsessed with Veena (played by Suhasini), and even goes out his way to kill her husband Hemanth (played by Sharath Babu). The songs composed by Deva - Tunturu, E Sundara, Manase Baduku, Yela Shilpagaligu..  which still can be the top in the chartbusters.

Amrutha Varshini won accolades and awards, and was even dubbed in Telugu and Tamil, and remade in Malayalam. Having tasted success in the first part, the makers have seem to have figured out the right formula. Now, we’ll have to wait and watch Ramesh Aravind’s positioning in the film, and the director’s vision for the sequel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield