Model turns director, debuts with Asavari

Model turning heroines is a common sight in the film industry. But, here is Roshini, who walked the ramp and is now taking to direction as her next stint.

Model turning heroines is a common sight in the film industry. But, here is Roshini, who walked the ramp and is now taking to direction as her next stint. Titled Asavari, a Hindustani raaga, she has chosen to go with a women-centric subject for her first film. Having written the story, she is in process of completing the screenplay and dialogues.

“We have a woman playing the protagonist. I am beginning with an offbeat flick and the search is on for the female lead,” says Roshini, who apart from modelling, initially worked as a sound engineer. She was also inclined towards writing lyrics and composing music. She finally took a break to study direction and Asavari will be her first break.

Another exciting bit for Roshini is that her first film will be presented by Challenging star Darshan. The young director and team, who met the actor, narrated the subject and are glad to have his support.
 “A star supporting our film is an achievement in itself. It will be a first-of-its-kind film and the story is one which has not been told till date,” Roshni says.

The director plans to go on floors by September end before which she will finalise on the cast. Meanwhile, Roshini has brought on board Vikram Chetan to score the music.

“Vikram is a student of Sangeetha Katti and has been a part of AR Rahman’s troupe. He has scored music for Anurag Kashyap’s Bollywood film Monsoon Shootout, and this will be his debut in sandalwood,” she adds. Asavari will have Seenu doing the cinematography.

