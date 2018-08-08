Radhika Kumaraswamy says ‘yes’ to Damayanti ?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Radhika Kumaraswamy has never feared being an out-of-the-box artiste. And this is where many directors face a challenge while offering the Bhairadevi heroine script. But, here’s director, Navarsan, who has managed to grab Radhika’s attention and interest by offering her a women-centric film, Damayanti.

The title itself has been creating a buzz in the film circles even as it is yet to be registered at the Film Chamber. Navarsan is awaiting a conformation from the Chamber before going ahead with an official announcement about the period-horror.

“This is going to be a film whose making will be on the lines of Arundathi or Bhaagamathie in Telugu. A huge budget has been allocated for this film, which will first be made in Kannada and then in Tamil and Telugu,” says Navarasan, who has also taken the responsibility of producing the film.

Navarasan is glad that Radhika and he are on the same page when it comes to the film. “She has given a nod to be part of the film after having read the script. An official announcement will be made once Radhika signs on the dotted line,” says the actor-producer-director, who has been associated with films like Rakshasi and Vaira previously.

Currently, Radhika has her hands full with both acting and production assignments. While her productional venture Bhairadevi is rolling, she has also associated with Ravichandran for Rajendra Ponnappa, and has completed shoot for Kontract in which she stars opposite Arjun Sarja.