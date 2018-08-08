Home Entertainment Kannada

Sunil ends ‘suspense’; to direct Udhgarsha

The director, who has made films like Tarka, Uthkarsha, Nishkarsha, Sangarsha, Marma, Kshana Khsana, is working on a multilingual film, which is shot in Kannada and Telugu.

Published: 08th August 2018 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kabir Duhan Singh

By Express News Service

Udhgarsha has already set expectation high especially since the film that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, is a work by the master craftsman of Kannada industry, Sunil Kumar Desai.

The director, who has made films like Tarka, Uthkarsha, Nishkarsha, Sangarsha, Marma, Kshana Khsana, is working on a multilingual film, which is shot in Kannada and Telugu. The universal subject will be dubbed into Tamil and Malayalam.

With a tagline 'Battle at its peak', Udhgarsha is touted to be an action-thriller that has a diverse cast that includes Thakur Anoop Singh of Singham 3 fame,  Dhansika, who was associated with Kabali, and Prabhakar, who shot into limelight with Bahubali.

The film also has stars Tanya Hope, Shraddha Das, Kishore, and Vamsi Krishna with Harshika Poonacha making a guest appearance.

The film is made under the banner, D-Creations, and has Bollywood music composer, Sanjay Chowdary scoring the music.

While Kemparaju is editor of the film, Ravi Varma will perform stunts, and Vishnu Vardhan and P Rajan will wield the camera. Extensively shot in and around Hyderabad, Madikeri, Kerala and Bengaluru, Udhgarsha is now in the post production stage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Udhgarsha Kannada industry Sunil Kumar Desai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema