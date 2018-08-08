Sunil ends ‘suspense’; to direct Udhgarsha

By Express News Service

Udhgarsha has already set expectation high especially since the film that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, is a work by the master craftsman of Kannada industry, Sunil Kumar Desai.

The director, who has made films like Tarka, Uthkarsha, Nishkarsha, Sangarsha, Marma, Kshana Khsana, is working on a multilingual film, which is shot in Kannada and Telugu. The universal subject will be dubbed into Tamil and Malayalam.

With a tagline 'Battle at its peak', Udhgarsha is touted to be an action-thriller that has a diverse cast that includes Thakur Anoop Singh of Singham 3 fame, Dhansika, who was associated with Kabali, and Prabhakar, who shot into limelight with Bahubali.

The film also has stars Tanya Hope, Shraddha Das, Kishore, and Vamsi Krishna with Harshika Poonacha making a guest appearance.

The film is made under the banner, D-Creations, and has Bollywood music composer, Sanjay Chowdary scoring the music.

While Kemparaju is editor of the film, Ravi Varma will perform stunts, and Vishnu Vardhan and P Rajan will wield the camera. Extensively shot in and around Hyderabad, Madikeri, Kerala and Bengaluru, Udhgarsha is now in the post production stage.