Yash and Tamannaah sport retro look in KGF

Yash starrer -KGF directed by Prashant Neel has Tamannaah Bhatia making a special appearance in a song. City Express had earlier reported that a top south Indian heroine will be making a guest appearance in the film. Now, putting an end to much speculation, the makers announced that

Tamannaah is the chosen one. Two days ago, the heroine started shooting for the film along with the Rocking Star. We are told that she will be shaking a leg to the tunes of retro song, Jokey Naanu Balliya Minchu. CE got hold of a picture from the film sets, and our verdict is that the actors have managed to pull-off the look to the tee.

A remix version of the popular track sung by LR Eshwari in Paropakari, is being worked on by music director Ravi Basrur. A huge retro pub-like ambiance has specially been created for the remix track, which has Jani dance master choreographing this particular song for KGF.

With the completion of this song, the magnum opus project comes to a close. This means that Yash can finally get rid of his beard that he has been sporting a beard for the longest time.

The big-budget film, made under Hombale Films, has been in the production stage for over a year. The team is simultaneously working on the post-production as well, which will bring cheer to Yash fans. The trailer, we’re told is likely to release soon.

KGF will see a simultaneous release in five languages — Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi — with Yash making his mark in other industries, too. Model-turned-actor, Srinidhi Shetty is making her

debut in the film, which also features Achyuth Kumar, Nassar among others in the cast. The cinematography is by Bhuvan Gowda and artwork by Shivakumar.