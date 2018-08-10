Josephites celebrate 160 years of school with musical

By Express News Service

On the occasion of the 160 year of St Joseph’s Boys’ High School, some of the alumni, commonly known as Old Boys are staging a musical to commemorate the institution and pay tribute to the time spent there.

“With the support and encouragement of the principal father Clifford Sequeira SJ, an organising committee was constituted and Billy Elliot was the musical chosen. Two students of the senior section Darshana Ritesh and Dhruti Hampesh came up with the idea to perform a Broadway Musical,” Robin Colaco, the music and choral director of the show, told City Express. He is also co-ordinating the production on behalf of the school.

Set during the 1984 coal miner’s strike in Durham, England, the musical tells the story of a young boy named Billy, who discovers an unconventional passion for ballet. However, his desire to pursue dance is not looked upon kindly by the mining community in which he has been raised, particularly his family. “The musical celebrates the trials and triumphs that accompany Billy in the pursuit of his dreams,” says Robin.

Zubair Pradhan, an old boy is the executive producer of the show.

“Both Zubair and I felt that this would be a good way to give back to the school, it is a wonderful feeling and a privilege to be a part of this production since it is the first time St Joseph’s has performed a Broadway production. The show has been staged abroad on Broadway, but to the best of our knowledge this is the first ever production in Bangalore,’’ says Robin.

There are two casts for the show comprising a total of around 250 students from classes 5 to 12.

“Coordination was planned by taking out students from class in certain designated periods during the day, by the respective directors for acting, music and dance. Challenges of finding an auditorium was co-ordinated by the school and then construction of sets in the auditorium was co-ordinated by Zubair,” adds Robin.

Talking about his gial in staging the show, Robin says, "We want to facilitate and encourage our students’ diverse talents."

He lists out the aim of the show. “Needless to say there are several lessons to be learnt from the same - all children deserve the right to pursue what they are passionate about, without the influence of parents or adults, even if the choice is unconventional; parents need to support their children, even if they choose to pursue a career in dance, drama or the arts; the spirit of coming together for a common cause to help someone to achieve their dream,” says Robin.

The show is being directed by Rishi Das. The dance sequences are choreographed by Shona D’Sa. Laila Sharma is in charge of makeup for the entire cast. Billy Elliot will be staged today at the school's auditorium. For details contact the school or visit their website: http://www.sjbhsbangalore.in/