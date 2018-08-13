Arjun Janya teams up with Sriimurali and Chethan Kumar for Bharaate

By Express News Service

Bharaate has created a buzz even before going on floors, and the makers are ensuring that no stone is unturned in making the right kind of noise.

Last week, the team released the making of the first look on social media, and are now prepping to release the motion poster of the film.

Arjun Janya

They will unveil the first look of the lead stars at Hubballi at the Kitturu Rani Chennamma Circle on August 15 to mark the birth anniversary of Sangoli Rayanna.

Meanwhile, the muhurath will take place on August 21 in Rajasthan, after which the film’s shooting will begin immediately. A long schedule of the shoot will take place on the deserts of Rajasthan.

The makers have brought on board Arjun Janya to score the music. This is the first time that director, Chethan Kumar and actor, Sriimurali and Arjun are coming together for a film. In Bharaate, Supreeet will be making his debut as producer. Touted to be a family drama, the film has nine actors playing negative shades.

