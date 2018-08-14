Home Entertainment Kannada

Suniel Shetty to join the sets of Sudeep’s Pailwaan 

Fans get a sneak peek at a latest picture of Sudeep from Pailwaan’s shoot. The leaked picture has gone viral now on social media.

Published: 14th August 2018

Sudeep

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Fans get a sneak peek at a latest picture of Sudeep from Pailwaan’s shoot. The leaked picture has gone viral now on social media. The film, helmed by S Krishna, has a subject based on sports and will see the actor essaying the role of a boxer and a wrestler. For Pailwaan, Sudeep had to follow a rigorous workout to get a toned body. For the character, the actor also underwent a training in martial arts. And going by the latest development, the film is said to have a lot in store and surprises for its fans.

Meanwhile, Sudeep has been juggling with multiple projects in Kannada and a Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring Chiranjeevi.  He will join the sets of Pailwaan from August 16 at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. This schedule makes it even more special as Suniel Shetty is joining the sets of the film. The Bollywood actor, who will be making his Kannada debut with Pailwaan, will be essaying an important role in the film.

The team plans to cover major portions planned in a 25-day schedule at huge sets created at the Film City. Along with Suniel Shetty, this schedule will have almost the entire cast, including the heroine, Akanksha Singh, actors Ravi Shankar, Kabir Duhan Singh and Sushant Singh. After coming back from Hyderabad, the director will continue shoot in the interior locations of Karnataka.  Krishna and Sudeep are teaming up for the second time after Hebbuli. Pailwaan, made under RRR Motion Pictures, has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Karunakar.

