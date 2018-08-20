Jaggesh ready to head to sets of totapuri 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

After the success of Neerdose, Jaggesh and Vijayaprasad have once again come together for Thotapuri, which will begin rolling today. The film will be produced by KA Suresh of Shivalinga fame. The catchy title of the film, named after a mango variety, is bound to garner much attention.

The reason Jaggesh chose to take up this project, he tells us, is the subject. “Unlike other directors, Vijayaprasad, always attempts out-of-the-box subjects, and its the same with Totapuri. Going by the story, which we begin, I can confidently say that the script is so strong that it will be the talk of the town at the national level,” says Jaggesh, who has just completed shoot for Premier Padmini, directed by Ramesh Indra.

Ahead of the first day of shoot, the actor goes on to say that the film will be an eye-opener. “Remember Charlie Chaplin’s films? He was able to evoke laughter even while making a serious point. That’s the same formula we’re employing in Totapuri,” he says, adding, “Caste politics is plaguing our society. In the film, we try to explain how casteism and colour shouldn’t divide us.”

Admitting that he has become choosy in his roles, Jaggesh says that he is glad to have found a subject that suits his sensibilities.

“There is scope for performance in this film, which is the reason I signed it on. I only want to go with select scripts. Being a Rajkumar follower, who used to say that age is not what counts, but, instead, being fit to act and make good films do, I have been choosing only those which suits my calibre,” he says, adding, “I must also mention that a script without a passionate producer like Suresh doesn’t work. I’m glad the right combination is coming together for this film.”