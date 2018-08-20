Now, Vedhika aims to make her presence felt in B-Town 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

At this point, Vedhika is ‘eating, breathing’ movies. In Bengaluru to complete the last bit for her upcoming Kannada film, Home Minister, the Shivalinga heroine says, “Films drive me and keep me alive.”

While Vedhika looks forward to the release of her next film in Kannada, she is currently shooting for a bilingual, Kanchana 3, being made in Tamil and Telugu. Talks are on about being part of a Malayalam project too. But she is currently in spotlight for her big Bollywood debut where she stars opposite Emraan Hashmi.

The 20-film-old actor, says, “There comes a time in every actor’s life, when they have to look at something bigger and better. And for me, that’s Bollywood.”

But was it a planned entry? “Offers were coming in, but I didn’t know which project I should debut with. I am glad it is happening with a film like The Body (tentative title). We shot in Mauritius, and the film’s shoot is nearly complete,” she says.

Her pairing with co-star Emraan is generating much curiosity. “There are a lot of assumptions and I can’t stop them. All I can say now is that working with Emraan has been a fabulous experience,” she says.

Vedhika has already made her debut in other languages, which has made the actor understand that each region makes films typical to their locations.

“Every industry means the same to me. Bollywood has a wider audience and is recognised world-over. That’s the major difference. I connect to audience in the south, and now I will be able to connect to those in the north,” she says.

Now, Vedhika hopes to strike a balance between

B-Town and the southern industry. “I am familiar with the audience here as they are with me. If another interesting project in Bollywood comes up, I would like to take up. It depends on what is offered to me. I want to go with the best.

I am a person who takes each day as it comes, rather than having big plans,” says Vedhika, adding, “While luck is a big factor, I come with the blessings of my mother, who believes my dreams more than I do. She is the wind behind my wings and force behind me,” she signs off.