Home Entertainment Kannada

Now, Vedhika aims to make her presence felt in B-Town 

At this point, Vedhika is ‘eating, breathing’ movies. In Bengaluru to complete the last bit for her upcoming Kannada film, Home Minister, the Shivalinga heroine says, “Films drive me and keep me alive

Published: 20th August 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Vedhika

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

At this point, Vedhika is ‘eating, breathing’ movies. In Bengaluru to complete the last bit for her upcoming Kannada film, Home Minister, the Shivalinga heroine says, “Films drive me and keep me alive.”

While Vedhika looks forward to the release of her next film in Kannada, she is currently shooting for a bilingual, Kanchana 3, being made in Tamil and Telugu. Talks are on about being part of a Malayalam project too. But she is currently in spotlight for her big Bollywood debut where she stars opposite Emraan Hashmi.

The 20-film-old actor, says, “There comes a time in every actor’s life, when they have to look at something bigger and better. And for me, that’s Bollywood.”

But was it a planned entry? “Offers were coming in, but I didn’t know which project I should debut with. I am glad it is happening with a film like The Body (tentative title). We shot in Mauritius, and the film’s shoot is nearly complete,” she says.

Her pairing with co-star Emraan is generating much curiosity. “There are a lot of assumptions and I can’t stop them.  All I can say now is that working with Emraan has been a fabulous experience,” she says.  
Vedhika has already made her debut in other languages, which has made the actor understand that each region makes films typical to their locations.

“Every industry means the same to me. Bollywood has a wider audience and is recognised world-over. That’s the major difference. I connect to audience in the south, and now I will be able to connect to those in the north,” she says.

Now, Vedhika hopes to strike a balance between

B-Town and the southern industry. “I am familiar with the audience here as they are with me. If another interesting project in Bollywood comes up, I would like to take up. It depends on what is offered to me. I want to go with the best.

I am a person who takes each day as it comes, rather than having big plans,” says Vedhika, adding, “While luck is a big factor, I come with the blessings of my mother, who believes my dreams more than I do. She is the wind behind my wings and force behind me,” she signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vedhika Kanchana 3

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony