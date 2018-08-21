Abhishek, Tanya going places

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Fifty bikers, including lead actors Abhishek and Tanya Hope are braving rain and shine as they bike through the state. The son of veteran actor Ambareesh, Abhishek is making his debut in Nagashekar’s directorial, Amar and his first film itself seems to be taking him places.

Going by the list of spots mentioned by the director, it seems like the team is setting a new record when it comes to the number of shooting locations. The crew began shooting at the end of June, and have been travelling across the state and has been riding through neighbouring states as well.

They started in Coimbatore, rode to Belgaum and proceeded to Manipal and then Mangaluru, where they halted for six days. Short stops were made at Madikere, Somwarpet, Gonikoppa among others. They later headed to Kerala and shot at Sultan Bathery.

“We are just done with Ooty that schedule got completed on Sunday. Our next stop will be in Bengaluru after which we will head to Mysuru ,” says Nagashekar, who will also be visiting Jaipur, where a racing schedule is planned. “We have tried to explore new destinations in our film, which suits the storyline.” adds the director.

Even though some parts of the country is witnessing heavy rainfall, the team managed to bike even with the unpredictable weather conditions.

“Biking during monsoons has been challenging, but at the same time, we’ve enjoyed shooting in this weather,” he says. Fifty per cent of the film has been completed. Amar made under Sandesh Productions with music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Satya Hegde. Post the Mysuru and Jaipur schedule, the shoot will move to a foreign locale, which place is yet to be planned.