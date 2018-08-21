Home Entertainment Kannada

Release of Ambi Ning Vayassaytho postponed due to rains  

The makers of Ambareesh-starrer, Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, has postponed its release due to the rains lashing parts of Karnataka. 

A still from the film

By Express News Service

The makers of Ambareesh-starrer, Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, has postponed its release due to the rains lashing parts of Karnataka. The film was to release by August end and in preparation a mega audio launch was also planned. All plans have now been kept on hold. “Considering that places such as Kodagu, Shivamogga, Mangaluru and other parts of Karnataka, have been experiencing continuous downpour, we felt that we should postpone our plans,” says Jack Manju, who is producing the film in association with Sudeep’s banner, Kichcha Creations, adding, “A film that stars Ambareesh will have viewers from across the state. And we want to make sure that everyone is able to watch it, which is why we’ve decided to wait.” 

Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, which marks the directorial debut of Gurudatha Ganiga, is likely to see a Dasara release. “We are almost done with the post-production work. We’re now looking at releasing the film by the end of September or in October during Dasara,” he says.  Sudeep has a played a pivotal role in Ambi Ning Vayassaytho which also stars Sruthi Haasan and Suhasini. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Jebin Jacob.

