Yesteryear actor Aparna to make comeback after 30 years

Masanada Hoovu heroine, who was last seen on the big screen in 1984 will return to play mother to
Vinay Rajkumar in Devarnuru Chandru’s Gramayana

Aparna Vastarey (Photo | Facebook)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Devarnuru Chandru has been hunting for the right cast for his upcoming thriller,Gramayana. And he is leaving no stone unturned even if it means approaching actors who have been on a very long sabbatical.  

While Vinay Rajkumar plays the lead, heroine, Amritha Iyer will be making her debut in Sandalwood in the film. But, the casting of Aparna, a well-known yesteryear actor, is what is bound to catch the attention of audience. Aparna will be making her comeback after a break of 30 years. In Gramayana, she will be playing a mother’s role, which, our sources say, is the ‘soul’ of the film.

The actor, who started her career with Puttanna Kanagal’s 1984 film, Masanda Hoovu and went on to do three other films in 1989 - Inspector Vikram, Namoora Raja, and Ondagi Balu.  She later diversified into radio, television turning TV presenter and radio jockey. Now, a popular personality on Srujan Lokesh’s comedy reality show, Majaa Talkies, Aparna is ready to face the camera for the big screen.

Even as the team is finalising on its cast, they’ve decided to go on floors from September 18. The film’s first teaser will be out on September 6.

Bengaluru hudugi

The film produced by NLN Murthy and the production house have ropedin Amritha Iyer, a Kannada girl to play the lead. The Bengaluru hudugi studied at St Joseph’s College, and was part of Kannada skits during her college days. It was during a stint in short films that she accidentally stepped into Kollywood. Having made her career debut in Tamil with Kalli,which was followed by Padaiveeran, Gramayana will be Amritha’s debut in Kannada.

