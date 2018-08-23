Priyanka Upendra to play twins in her next

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

It is going be a double delight for fans of Priyanka Upendra when they will get to see her playing twins on the big screen. This is for an upcoming film to be directed by Bhuvan Nayak. Touted to be a women centric flick, seen along with Priyanka Upendra will be Sharmile Mandre and Bhavana Rao,” says Bhuvan.Bhuvan, who is currently shooting for Gamya, plans to roll this yet to be titled film in November.

Produced by Bhindhu and KeerthiRaj, the director is also keen to have actress Meghashree in the film and is currently in talks with the actress for the same. “Meghashree is yet to come on board,” says the director, who also reveals to us that both Priyanka and Sharmila are currently learning to ride a bike which is an important aspect of their journey in the film. Meanwhile, Priyanka is also eagerly waiting for the release of her film Howrah Bridge. More details on the title and the project will be revealed by Bhuvan soon.