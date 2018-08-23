Sa. Hi. Pra Shaale has many kids in it, but not ‘children’s film’: Rishab Shetty

By Express News Service

Rishab Shetty, alongside senior actor Anant Nag, has brought in several school boys and girls for his upcoming film - Sarakari Hiriya Prathamika Shaale, Kasargodu: Koduge Ramanna Rai. However, he claims that this is not a children’s film. “Out of 52 kids, we have around 10 playing major roles, with Praveena in the lead. The film also features a few big artistes. Even though the film features many children, it can also be watched by adults,” says Rishab. Taking Hollywood films as an example, he says, “While there is a perception here that children’s films are made for awards, in Hollywood, half the films are made keeping children in mind. There is a larger audience with these kind of films,” the director explains.

Sa. Hi. Pra Shaale..., for short, has its own highlights. Rishab stresses on the fact that education in the mother-tongue is very important. “The crux of the film is how Kannada-based schools are shutting, and it also has a heavy dose of nostalgia that everyone can relate to. There is also some good comedy and great acting in it. It is also musical with nine songs, composed by Vasuki Vaibhav and background score by Ajanesh B Loknath This film is the whole package,” Rishab tells us.

With the trailer and songs getting tremendous response on social media and crossing millions of views, Rishab is happy that his film is creating the right kind of buzz before its release this week.

Talking about Anant Nag’s role, Rishab’s says the actor plays his own age. “The character is lively and has a background story. He plays a teacher who wants to change the education system, “ says Rishab.

Rishab is also handling production, which he says a tedious job. Talking about directors turning producers, he says, “This film helped me carry out my vision. But on the other side, wearing the producer’s hat did not allow me and a few technicians to take remunerations, as we pitched in as investors. The process of helping the film reach the right audience is the toughest job for a producer, which I am currently going through.

After this, I have decided that this will be the last time I will be handling both producer and director roles. I will be happier producing a film for another director, or directing a film to be produced by others,” says Rishab, who feels a “producer’s job is a thankless one. “It is not easy. Hat’s off to those filmmakers who handle so many responsibilities to make their film’s successful,” he signs off.