Title Damayanti attracted me: Radhika Kumaraswamy

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The title Damayanti was what made Radhika Kumaraswamy go ahead and sign the project. The film is set in the 1980s, and is a horror with comical elements too. Radhika is excited to be essaying the titular character, who is a royal. “The name Damayanti has a lot of substance.When I heard the plot, I felt I was right for the role,” she says.

Radhika reveals that the other reason she accepted the role is because of Tamil actor Vishal’s father, GK Reddy. “He plays my father in the film, and he was very keen that I play the titular role,” Radhika reveals.

This heroine-centric film will first made be in Kannada, and then in other south Indian languages. The graphic are being handled by Makuta VFX, the same company that handled graphics for Baahubali. While the search is on for a lead actor, director and producer Navarasan plans to start rolling from September. He has roped in various comedians, including Sadhu Kokila, Tabla Nani, Vijay Chendoor, Kempegowda, Pavan and Karthik, among others.