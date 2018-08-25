Home Entertainment Kannada

Puneeth Rajkumar to launch Kavaludaari's teaser at AKKA Samelana

Roshni Prakash, Achyuth Kumar, Suman Ranganath, Siddharth Maadhyamika, Samanvita Shetty are some of the cast members.

Published: 25th August 2018 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Kavaludaari

A photo from Kavaludaari's mahurath function last year. (Photo | Puneeth Rajkumar/ Facebook)

By Express News Service

Hemanth M Rao's directorial, Kavaludaari, which stars Rishi, is a much-awaited film. This is the second project that the director is working on after Godhi Banna Sadharana Maiktu. As the film is in the post-production stage, the makers are now getting ready to kickstart the film's promotion.

Puneeth Rajkumar will unveil the teaser of the film on September 2. Interestingly, Kavaludaari is Puneeth's first productional venture under his banner - PRK productions.

The Power Star will be presenting the teaser to a global audience at the AKKA Samelaana, to held at Dallas. It will release in India simultaneously. "Since the US has a large Kannadiga population, I felt that an overseas release would give us traction," says Hemanth, adding, "Puneeth will present the teaser and speak a few words about the film," he says.

An investigative-thriller, Kavaludaari, is produced by Puneeth's wife, Ashwini. While Rishi plays a traffic cop, Anant Nag plays a retired police officer. Roshni Prakash, Achyuth Kumar, Suman Ranganath, Siddharth Maadhyamika, Samanvita Shetty are some of the cast members. Hemanth M Rao is working on the music with composer, Charan Raj; the cinematography is by Advaita Gurumurthy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar Kavaludaari Hemanth M Rao AKKA Samelaana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5