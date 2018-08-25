Puneeth Rajkumar to launch Kavaludaari's teaser at AKKA Samelana

By Express News Service

Hemanth M Rao's directorial, Kavaludaari, which stars Rishi, is a much-awaited film. This is the second project that the director is working on after Godhi Banna Sadharana Maiktu. As the film is in the post-production stage, the makers are now getting ready to kickstart the film's promotion.

Puneeth Rajkumar will unveil the teaser of the film on September 2. Interestingly, Kavaludaari is Puneeth's first productional venture under his banner - PRK productions.

The Power Star will be presenting the teaser to a global audience at the AKKA Samelaana, to held at Dallas. It will release in India simultaneously. "Since the US has a large Kannadiga population, I felt that an overseas release would give us traction," says Hemanth, adding, "Puneeth will present the teaser and speak a few words about the film," he says.

An investigative-thriller, Kavaludaari, is produced by Puneeth's wife, Ashwini. While Rishi plays a traffic cop, Anant Nag plays a retired police officer. Roshni Prakash, Achyuth Kumar, Suman Ranganath, Siddharth Maadhyamika, Samanvita Shetty are some of the cast members. Hemanth M Rao is working on the music with composer, Charan Raj; the cinematography is by Advaita Gurumurthy.