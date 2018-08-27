Home Entertainment Kannada

'My name is Kirataka' to hit the screens on September 3

My name is Kirataka directed by Anil Kumar will see actor Yash sport a brand new look; film’s music score by Arjun Janya

Published: 27th August 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

The film features Nagabharana, Tara, Kuri Pratap, Sadhu Kokila among others in the cast.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Superstar Yash, who had been sporting his bearded look for over a year, ever since he was shooting for KGF, has come out in a new avatar. His rugged beard and overgrown mane have been placed by a clean-shaven look. This, as he prepares for the sequel of Kirataka, the muhurath of which was held on Saturday.
Directed by Anil Kumar, under Jayanna Productions, My name is Kirataka, will go on floors from September 3. The first schedule is likely to be in and around Mandya.

“The sequel will be shot in Karnataka and Dubai. In my opinion, this film does complete justice to the prequel,” says the director.      

While Shweta Nandita has been finalised as part of the lead cast, the makers are yet to zero-in on
another heroine. Meanwhile, they have roped in Arjun Janya to the film features Nagabharana, Tara, Kuri Pratap, Sadhu Kokila among others in the cast.ore the music and Sudhakar S Raj to wield the camera. “Arjun and Yash worked together in Lucky and Rajadhani. I have worked with them in Dilwale and Raambo 2. We’re hoping to come off as a cracker of a combination,” says Anilkumar. My name is Kirataka will see Chikkanna, who plays a friend to Yash. The film features Nagabharana, Tara, Kuri Pratap, Sadhu Kokila among others in the cast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yash My name is Kirataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6