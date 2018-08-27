'My name is Kirataka' to hit the screens on September 3

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Superstar Yash, who had been sporting his bearded look for over a year, ever since he was shooting for KGF, has come out in a new avatar. His rugged beard and overgrown mane have been placed by a clean-shaven look. This, as he prepares for the sequel of Kirataka, the muhurath of which was held on Saturday.

Directed by Anil Kumar, under Jayanna Productions, My name is Kirataka, will go on floors from September 3. The first schedule is likely to be in and around Mandya.

“The sequel will be shot in Karnataka and Dubai. In my opinion, this film does complete justice to the prequel,” says the director.

While Shweta Nandita has been finalised as part of the lead cast, the makers are yet to zero-in on

another heroine. Meanwhile, they have roped in Arjun Janya to the film features Nagabharana, Tara, Kuri Pratap, Sadhu Kokila among others in the cast.ore the music and Sudhakar S Raj to wield the camera. “Arjun and Yash worked together in Lucky and Rajadhani. I have worked with them in Dilwale and Raambo 2. We’re hoping to come off as a cracker of a combination,” says Anilkumar. My name is Kirataka will see Chikkanna, who plays a friend to Yash. The film features Nagabharana, Tara, Kuri Pratap, Sadhu Kokila among others in the cast.