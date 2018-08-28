Home Entertainment Kannada

Ganesh starts shoot for 'Gimmick'

Shoot for actor’s first comedy-horror began in Bengaluru on Monday. It will be followed by shoots in unexplored locations of Sri Lanka.

By Express News Service

Ganesh, who has almost completed shooting for Prashant Raj’s Orange, has now started work for 
Gimmick, which began on Monday. This will be the actor’s first horror -comedy film with director Naganna, whose previous work Munirathna Kurukshetra, is in the post-production stage. While Ganesh will play lead, Ronika Singh will make her Kannada debut as the heroine. Ravi Shankar Gowda also joined the sets.

The team has a schedule planned in Bengaluru after which they will head to Sri Lanka to shoot in unexplored locations. Gimmick’s music is by Arjun Janya, and stunts by Ravi Varma. Made under Sami Pictures and produced by Deepak Sami, the film will also feature Sadhu Kokila, Shobhraj and Sunder Raj in key roles.

