Shooting of Avane Srimannarayana’s climax will be a challenge: Director

Shooting for Rakshit Shetty-starrer Avane Srimannarayana began in March this year. And ever since, the team has been shooting day and night for the big-budget film. The film-- a joint venture between Rakshit Shetty, Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah and HK Prakash, with music by Charan Raj and Ajaneesh B Loknath-- cinmatography by Karm Chawla has completed the shoot of the first half of the film.

As the makers step into the second half of shoot, they are simultaneously starting the post-production of the film. City Express speaks with a debutant director, Sachin B R, who gives us a sneak-peak into the film.



Narayana will be fondly remembered for Avane Srimannarayana

Having completed the first half of the film, Sachin says that Rakshit ’s character (Narayana) is bound to create a mark. “Just the way, Rakshit shot to fame with Richie in Ulidavaru Kandante, Narayana in Avane Srimannarayana will take his career to the next level. This is the popular opinion of those who have been involved in the shoot,” says Sachin about the visual effects-heavy film.

Narayana is unpredictable

It was Rakshit who sketched Narayana’s character of a smart cop, and discussed it with the team. “The same image that was picturised in his mind will be visualised on screen. Narayana’s moves are very unpredictable and therein, lies the curiosity factor of the film, “ he says.



Rakshit is willing to experiment with roles

Inspiration for Narayana’s character is not drawn from any real-life incident.”Rakshit is adaptable and is willing to fit himself into various characters. He is willing to experiment with roles. He has been wanting to play a character like this for a long time now. Personally, I feel that he’ll pull off Narayana’s character ten times better than he did Richie’s,” he says.



Shooting climax of Avane Srimannarayana will be a challenge

Though Sachin is not ready to reveal the exactly plot-line of Avane Srimannarayaana. But what is giving him confidence is the way film has been shaping up,” says Sachin. But his challenge for Avane Srimannarayana lies when he shoots the climax sequences. “It is a 20-minute climax, we are planning, and it is going to be an intelligent climax, which blends action with adventure. We are planning to shoot next month and it is going to be quite a task from the director’s point of view. We are coming up with a big fort-like set up, and the entire climax will take place inside it with 150 to 200 characters part of the shoot,” he adds.

Rakshit’s character is introduced through the gun, which also has a name

With 85 percent of the film shot indoors, Sachin says that production design has been given a lot of importance. He tells us that in the film, Rakshit will carry a gun along with him throughout the film. “Rakshit’s character is introduced through a gun, and it holds a special significance in the film and he carries it with him throughout the film. In fact, even the gun has a name, but we want to keep it under wraps until the film’s release,” he says.

Every character has a graph of his/her own

Each and every character is given equal importance in the film that revolves around five to six characters. Heroine Shanvi plays Lakshmi, Balaji Manohar essays the role of Jairam and Pramod Shetty plays Tukaram. Achyuth Kumar plays a constable who is a friend to Rakshit, who is he is seen accompanying the hero through the film.”All the characters have their own graph in the film,” he says.