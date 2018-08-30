Home Entertainment Kannada

Ayogya’s dubsmash videos go viral

By Express News Service

Cash registers are ringing for director Mahesh Kumar’s debut project Ayogya. And film fraternity says that the film has been able to create a buzz thanks to one of its songs, Yenamni Yenammi, sung by Vijay Prakash and Palak Muchhal. In fact, the Sathish Ninasam-Rachita Ram film has got the highest dubsmash video views till date.

The popular track, lyrics for which were written by Chethan Kumar, and music composed by Arjun Janya, has crossed 12 million views on YouTube. The dubsmash video has crossed 1.5 lakh.

Shyam Chabria of Anand Audio, who bought the music rights, says, “Usually the dubsmash for a song reaches up to 50,000, but Yenamni Yenammi has gone beyond that. Probably, the catchy lyrics is creating the buzz. Even dance videos have crossed 3 to 4 lakh views.”

Besides being a director, Chethan has also written lyrics (mostly introductory tracks) for 50 songs. However, this is the first time he has penned lyrics for a love track.

