Home Entertainment Kannada

Prem to appeal to Censor board’s revising committee for 'The Villain'

The director, who has been in continuous discussion with the board, will now be appealing to the revising committee.

Published: 30th August 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

A still from The Villain

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Prem’s The Villain, starring Shivarajkumar, Sudeep and Amy Jackson, has been cleared by the Censor Board, but is caught in a dispute over whether it should be rated A or U/A. The Censor Board has agreed to certify the film as U/A, provided that the director is ready to cut certain scenes. However, Prem refuses to get rid of those scenes, thinking that it may reduce the film’s value.

The director, who has been in continuous discussion with the board, will now be appealing to the revising committee. Prem says, “My film has no vulgarity in its language. But there are two fights with bloodshed, without which it cannot be called a fight. There are also some dialogues dealing with India and England in the film that are sensitive, which the censor board is objecting to.” Prem therefore, is unwilling to cut those scenes since they form a vital part of the film.

Looking at the cast, the director wishes that the film attracts families as well as children above the age of six. “According to me, families include children. So if the film is certified ‘A’, children below a certain age will miss out on the film. I’m currently debating this.”

Release date to be confirmed post censor’s clearance: Prem
As for the film’s release, there was speculation that it will be released during Ganesha festival. But Prem has requested the audience to wait for the final, confirmed date. “This is a raw copy given to the censors. But we still have CG work to be completed.

I will not make the audience wait too long — this film is purely for them,” he says. Meanwhile, Prem is planning to open advance ticket booking 15 days prior to the film’s release. “Discussions about advance bookings are in the initial stages, and I will confirm the release date soon after the Censor Board’s final decision,” he signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prem The Villain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals