Prem to appeal to Censor board’s revising committee for 'The Villain'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Prem’s The Villain, starring Shivarajkumar, Sudeep and Amy Jackson, has been cleared by the Censor Board, but is caught in a dispute over whether it should be rated A or U/A. The Censor Board has agreed to certify the film as U/A, provided that the director is ready to cut certain scenes. However, Prem refuses to get rid of those scenes, thinking that it may reduce the film’s value.

The director, who has been in continuous discussion with the board, will now be appealing to the revising committee. Prem says, “My film has no vulgarity in its language. But there are two fights with bloodshed, without which it cannot be called a fight. There are also some dialogues dealing with India and England in the film that are sensitive, which the censor board is objecting to.” Prem therefore, is unwilling to cut those scenes since they form a vital part of the film.

Looking at the cast, the director wishes that the film attracts families as well as children above the age of six. “According to me, families include children. So if the film is certified ‘A’, children below a certain age will miss out on the film. I’m currently debating this.”

Release date to be confirmed post censor’s clearance: Prem

As for the film’s release, there was speculation that it will be released during Ganesha festival. But Prem has requested the audience to wait for the final, confirmed date. “This is a raw copy given to the censors. But we still have CG work to be completed.

I will not make the audience wait too long — this film is purely for them,” he says. Meanwhile, Prem is planning to open advance ticket booking 15 days prior to the film’s release. “Discussions about advance bookings are in the initial stages, and I will confirm the release date soon after the Censor Board’s final decision,” he signs off.