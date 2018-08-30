Psychics and yoga in Trataka's murder mystery

By Express News Service

Trataka which will see its release this week has director Shiva Ganesh touching upon various elements. To begin with, his title Trataka is a form of yoga exercise which is also called quantum concentration.

“Story-wise, it is a murder mystery which throws light on the personal life of a police officer played by the hero.

How he struggles when he handles a case, especially since he suffers from a disease called Complex Partial Seizure. The policeman, to recover from this disease practises Trataka yoga,” the director says, adding that this is one part of the story.

An article read by Shiva Ganesh about how psychics are identified, is said to be the baseline of Trataka.

“This is another element which comes into focus in my subject,” he says, further adding,” There is a certain pattern in finding a psychic person, which is practically examined in New York on 150 psychics. Everybody had the same answer and I have tried to blend this in the murder mystery,” he adds.

The film has Rahul Ainapur, Ajith Jayraj, Hridaya Avanthi, Bhavani Prakash , Yash Shetty, Akshatha, Nandagopal MK and Ajay Shivaraj in the cast. Produced by Rahul Ainapuir, the film has Arun Suradhaa as music director and cinematography by Vinod Bharathi.