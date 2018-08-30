Puneeth to unveil 'Missing Boy' teaser at Akka Sammelana in US

By Express News Service

The teaser of Missing Boy will be released by Puneeth Rajkumar during the Akka Sammelana in the USA during the first week of September.

DP Raghuaram’s upcoming directorial, starring Gurunandan who is finally ready with Missing Boy, plans to kick start promotion of the film by unveiling the teaser.

The story of Missing Boy — a real-life incident — revolves around inspector Lavakumar, who is working on a major investigative case. The film’s lead will be played by Archana Radha Krishnan, while Ravi Shankar Gowda will play a pivotal role. Missing Boy ’s music is by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Jagadish Wali.