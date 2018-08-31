Bollywood singer Divya Kumar makes Kannada debut with Victory  sequel

Home Entertainment Kannada

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Arjun Janya has been successful in spotting the right talent amonglocals as well as those from Mumbai.  The music director, who takes credit for having given opportunities to singers such as Sanchit Hegde, Mehboob and Arman Malik, has now roped in yet another famous playback singer from Bollywood, Divya Kumar for the  sequel of Victory.

Arjun Janya, Divya Kumar, Hari Santhosh
and Tarun Shivappa

Directed by Hari Santhosh, Divya Kumar has been brought on board by Arjun Janya. The B-town singer who has been part of films like Kai Po Che, Bhaag Milka Bhaag, Finding Fanny, to name a few, will now be lending his voice to a Kannada song for the first time.

On Thursday, Divya Kumar was in Bengaluru to record a song for Victory sequel, the lyrics of which have been written by Dr Nagendra Prasad. "It's a humourous duet that features Sharan and Asmita Sood," says Hari Santhosh, adding, "As a director, I think that Divya's voice matches the local setting of the film."

The lyrical video of Please trustu... will be unveiled on September 3. Victory 2 that uses the victory sign in its posters, also features Apoorva in the female lead along with Asmita Sood. The film is produced by Tarun Shivappa and Tharun Sudhir, while the creative head is Ravi Shankar. The sequel, with cinematography by Guru Prashanth Rai, is touted to be a romantic comedy.

