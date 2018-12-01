Home Entertainment Kannada

First single from Yash-starrer KGF album to be out on Monday

KGF directed by Prashanth Neel under Hombale Films, marks the debut of Srinidhi Shetty.

Published: 01st December 2018 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Yash

Yash in KGF

By Express News Service

With just 20 days left for the release of KGF, the hype surrounding the film is only growing by the day. And for all those who have been waiting to know about the film’s audio, here’s the latest update. Fans of Yash, brace yourself, as the first single from the album will be released on Monday (December 3), in all five languages.  

Lahari acquires the audito rights of the multilingual film for a whopping Rs 3.6 crore. However, we are yet to know which song will be released first. The music composed by Ravi Basrur comprises 3-4 tracks. The film directed by Prashanth Neel under Hombale Films, marks the debut of Srinidhi Shetty.

Another highlight of the album is a special song featuring Yash and Tamannaah Bhatia. She has danced to the tunes of the retro track - Joke Naanu Baliya Minchu, a song picked up from the 1970s film Paropakari. 
Meanwhile, the film’s promotions are going on in full swing across regions, with a major event planned on December 4 in Chennai and December 7 in Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KGF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp