First single from Yash-starrer KGF album to be out on Monday

With just 20 days left for the release of KGF, the hype surrounding the film is only growing by the day. And for all those who have been waiting to know about the film’s audio, here’s the latest update. Fans of Yash, brace yourself, as the first single from the album will be released on Monday (December 3), in all five languages.

Lahari acquires the audito rights of the multilingual film for a whopping Rs 3.6 crore. However, we are yet to know which song will be released first. The music composed by Ravi Basrur comprises 3-4 tracks. The film directed by Prashanth Neel under Hombale Films, marks the debut of Srinidhi Shetty.

Another highlight of the album is a special song featuring Yash and Tamannaah Bhatia. She has danced to the tunes of the retro track - Joke Naanu Baliya Minchu, a song picked up from the 1970s film Paropakari.

Meanwhile, the film’s promotions are going on in full swing across regions, with a major event planned on December 4 in Chennai and December 7 in Hyderabad.