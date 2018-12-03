Home Entertainment Kannada

Cinematographer Vijay Milton roped in for Dhruva Sarja-starrer 'Pogaru'

Vijay is an established cinematographer and director in Tamil industry with films such as Autograph, Vazhakku Enn 18/9, Goli Soda to his credit.

Published: 03rd December 2018 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Milton

Cinematographer and director Vijay Milton (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja-starrer Pogaru has just brought on board cameraman Vijay Milton. The Nanda Kishore directorial has Rashmika Mandanna paired opposite the Bharjari hero.

This is Vijay’s second Kannada project after Attahasa, a film directed by AMR Ramesh. Produced by BK Gangadhar, the makers are yet to zero-in on the rest of the cast, and the music director.

The film is now likely to go on floors from December 15, after Dhruva’s engagement, which is scheduled on December 9

