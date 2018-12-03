Cinematographer Vijay Milton roped in for Dhruva Sarja-starrer 'Pogaru'

By Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja-starrer Pogaru has just brought on board cameraman Vijay Milton. The Nanda Kishore directorial has Rashmika Mandanna paired opposite the Bharjari hero.

Vijay is an established cinematographer and director in Tamil industry with films such as Autograph, Vazhakku Enn 18/9, Goli Soda to his credit.

This is Vijay’s second Kannada project after Attahasa, a film directed by AMR Ramesh. Produced by BK Gangadhar, the makers are yet to zero-in on the rest of the cast, and the music director.

The film is now likely to go on floors from December 15, after Dhruva’s engagement, which is scheduled on December 9