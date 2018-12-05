Aditi Prabhudeva steps into Totapuri to play Shakila Bhanu

By Express News Service

Aditi Prabhudeva has joined the sets of Vijayaprasad’s upcoming film Totapuri, even as she awaits the release of Suni’s Bazaar. A challenge right from the word go, the established television artiste says making the transition to silver screen— to debut in Dhairyam— has been an arduous task.

Aditi Prabhudeva

The film starring Jaggesh in the lead has Suman Ranganath in a prominent character.“It is an entirely different role, and for the first time, I have worked so much for the character. Getting the mannerisms of the Muslim girl I play, right, was a task. There were people who helped with the styling, namaz and language. I prepared myself for the role before I entered the sets two days ago,” she says.

Interestingly, the character demanded that she put six kilos, which took her one-and-a-half months. “Even though Shakila speaks fluent Kannada, the way it’s spoken is different. And I had to work on that,” says Aditi, adding, “Above all, Vijayaprasad is particular about the performance and expressions.”

Fortunately for Aditi, her other film with Chiranjeevi Sarja, also required her to put on weight. “In that film, I play the role of a village healthy girl. So, the weight gain was a win-win situation,” she says.

Dhananjay in special role for Totapuri

Bhairava Geetha hero Dhananjay will be seen in Totapuri in a special role. The actor, apparently, agreed to be part of the project because he fell in love with his character, in addition to it being a Jaggesh and Vijayaprasad film. He plays Narayan Pillai in the film, and is sharing screen space with Suman Ranganath, who is in the role of a nun.