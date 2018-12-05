Home Entertainment Kannada

Seetharama Kalyana eyes Jan 25 release

Looks like a few Kannada filmmakers are eyeing the last week of January to release their films. Nikhil Kumar-starrer Seetharama Kalyana, directed by A Harsha, is one such.

Published: 05th December 2018 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Looks like a few Kannada filmmakers are eyeing the last week of January to release their films. Nikhil Kumar-starrer Seetharama Kalyana, directed by A Harsha, is one such. The film, according to a member from the team, is likely to be presented to the Censor Board on December 10, after which they will officially announce the release date.

But as of today, the makers are targeting to release their film during the Republic Day weekend (January 25). Meanwhile, a pre-release event is planned on January 22, on Nikhil’s birthday.

Apparently, Nikhil himself is monitoring the entire post-production work of Seetharama Kalyana along with director Harsha. Coming from the home banner of Channambika Productions, the actor is working at bringing out a quality product.

The romantic family entertainer includes 130 artistes. With Rachita Ram playing the female lead, along with Ravi Shankar and Chikkanna, the film also brings together well-known actors from other industries too, including Madhoo, Sharath Kumar,  Bhagyashree and Sanjay Kapoor. The makers recently released the first lyrical video (music by Anup Reubens) recently. With four tracks in the album, the makers plan to release them one by one with a gap of 10 days each. The film’s picturisation is by J Swamy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Seetharama Kalyana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp