Seetharama Kalyana eyes Jan 25 release

By Express News Service

Looks like a few Kannada filmmakers are eyeing the last week of January to release their films. Nikhil Kumar-starrer Seetharama Kalyana, directed by A Harsha, is one such. The film, according to a member from the team, is likely to be presented to the Censor Board on December 10, after which they will officially announce the release date.

But as of today, the makers are targeting to release their film during the Republic Day weekend (January 25). Meanwhile, a pre-release event is planned on January 22, on Nikhil’s birthday.

Apparently, Nikhil himself is monitoring the entire post-production work of Seetharama Kalyana along with director Harsha. Coming from the home banner of Channambika Productions, the actor is working at bringing out a quality product.

The romantic family entertainer includes 130 artistes. With Rachita Ram playing the female lead, along with Ravi Shankar and Chikkanna, the film also brings together well-known actors from other industries too, including Madhoo, Sharath Kumar, Bhagyashree and Sanjay Kapoor. The makers recently released the first lyrical video (music by Anup Reubens) recently. With four tracks in the album, the makers plan to release them one by one with a gap of 10 days each. The film’s picturisation is by J Swamy.