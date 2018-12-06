Hariprriya to be part of a historical project?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Hari Santhosh has a challenge ahead of him. After having directed Victory sequel, he is now gearing up to helm a historical film titled Bichhugathii - Chapter1, Dalavayi Dange and is based on BL Venu’s novel Raja Bichhugathii Baraamanna Nayaka.

With Rajavardan playing the lead, the makers have been on the lookout for a heroine, who can fit into the role of an ‘epic’ character. It is said that they have approached Hariprriya for the female lead.The team and Hariprriya have supposedly, had a few rounds of discussions, and she is said to have liked the role.

ALSO READ: Here are some stunning photos of the Sandalwood beauty Hariprriya

If everything goes as per plan, it is just a matter of time before she signs on the dotted line. Hariprriya, who has proved her versatility in different roles, will now have to prove herself in a fresh role. She will be seen in a prominent character in epic film Munirathna Kurukshetra, and if all goes well,Bicchugathii ... will feature her in a full-fledged role.

The film to go on floors from December 10, for which a a huge set up is coming up at Rockline Studio. More details will be revealed by the director closer to the shoot.