Abhishek back to work from next week 

Even as he’s dealing with the loss of his father Ambareesh, Abhishek will be getting back to the sets on Amar.

Published: 08th December 2018

By Express News Service

The last schedule of Nagashekar’s directorial will resume next week, probably from December 11. The young debutant will be taking part in fight sequences, in one of the city’s malls.

Made under Sandesh Productions, the film has Abhishek and Tanya Hope play bikers in the film, for which the team has extensively travelled to various parts of Karnataka. Major portions of the second half have been shot in Switzerland, while the rest have been shot in namma ooru. 

The film has Arjun Janya scoring music, while Satya Hegde will be wielding the camera. With Sadhu Kokila, Devaraj and Chikkanna in the cast, Sudharani and Deepak Shetty also play key roles. The film also sees Anup Bhandari and Rachita Ram in a special song.  

