After two year break, Meghana Gaonkar signs next

It’s been two years since Meghana Gaonkar has accepted a film.

Published: 08th December 2018 02:03 AM

By Express News Service

It’s been two years since Meghana Gaonkar has accepted a film. Though she was approached by filmmakers after Simpallag Innondh Love Story  Meghana preferred to wait until a script to her liking came her way. 

Only recently, when director Kaviraj’s project, Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru came by — was Meghana enthused. “I don’t want this film to be called my come-back film. I have had been listening to scripts, but nothing suitable, even in terms of money, came my way,” she explains. 

Meghana has couple of reasons to be excited about this film -- in addition to the story, she will also be associating with a versatile actor such as Jaggesh, who will be haring screen space with Jaggesh for the first time. “Kaviraj briefed me about the story, and I instantly fell in love it. Whether I was going to be taking it up or not, it was a fantastic story,” says Meghana, adding that Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru will represent different sides of the society.

While Jaggesh is a pro in Kananda, I play the role of a snooty English-speaking girl.This is something I can relate to, especially since during my school days, speaking in any language but English, was looked down upon. The jugalbandi throughout the comedy film will be interesting, especially with Jaggesh’s punch lines,” she says. The film’s muhurath take place on Monday, after which they will begin shooting immediately.

