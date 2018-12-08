Home Entertainment Kannada

Meet the younger version of Yash in KGF

The 14-year-old child artiste is a Class 9 student, who hopes to get into films.

Published: 08th December 2018 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Yash is the blue-eyed boy of magnum opus KGF - Chapter 1, directed by Prashant Neel, the latest to catch attention is Anmol Vijay Bhatkal, who plays the younger version of the actor in the film.  

Anmol Vijay Bhatkal 

The 14-year-old child artiste is a Class 9 student, who hopes to get into films. He has been learning dance for the last nine years. Having shot for the film for a month, he now looks forward to watching himself on silver screen. “I liked my acting in the trailer,” says Anmol, who takes pride in his own skills. “Acting was something I have thinking about for the last five years. It was Charmraj maestru, my dance teacher, who recommended me for this role. The film under Hombale Films will release in five languages.” 

But he is reluctant to share the plot details and the length of his role. “I have been instructed by the director not to share any kind of details as yet,” he tells us. 

The big-budget film comprises 
Anant Nag, B Suresha, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta Simha and Malvika Avinahs among many others in the cast.

