Tagaru  producer Srikanth elated 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KP Srikanth, who made his debut as a producer with Tagaru was elated to have been honoured at Indywood Award for Venus Entertainers held in Hyderabad early this week.

Srikanth

This is in acknowledgement to his first film, directed by Suri, which became the highest grossing film in Kannada in 2018. The producers says, “Such recognition encourages you more. I look forward to associate with good projects in future,” says Srikanth.

Producer of Telugu film Rangasthalam, producer of Tamil film, Sarkar and Sanju from Bollywood were also honoured at this event.

Srikanth, has collaborated with Suri again for Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, which is currently rolling.