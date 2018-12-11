Manoranjan’s upcoming film titled Prarambha

Home Entertainment Kannada

Manoranjan’s upcoming film, directed by Manu Kalyadi, has been titled Prarambha.

By Express News Service

Manoranjan’s upcoming film, directed by Manu Kalyadi, has been titled Prarambha. The film’s tag line is  ‘Love life begins’. The poster was released for his birthday, which he celebrates today. A newcomer will star opposite the actor in this film, which is touted to be an intense love story.

Manoranjan

According to Manoranjan, the film will be a mix of “cult and trendy”. Prajwal Pai has composed the film’s music score and has already finished a song. According to the actor, he has done a very good job. “A good film is always the best gift and I am happy to go with a whole new team. The pre-production work is going really well and they are ready with the script and location. Going by the current status, we will start the film sometime by mid-January,” says Manoranjan.

The actor, all of two films old, says he will begin Prarambha on a new note. “I am putting myself at risk, but it is challenging not to follow the regular format of a masala cinema,” says Manoranjan, who is firm about trying a different genre and a script that is unique. “As new comers, we can experiment with new kinds of films,” he says.

The actor will also work on another project titled Chillum. The film, directed by J Chandrakala, was discontinued mid-way. “They have got back to me, I will resume the film sometime next year,” he says.

Keerti Kalakeri to debut with Prarambha

Yet another Kannada heroine enters tinsel town. Keerti Kalakeri, all of 18 years old, is set to make her Sandalwood debut with Prarambha. She will be paired opposite Manoranjan in the film. This newbie from Hubbali was finalised after a round of auditions. Keerti  is a model, with the title of ‘Miss Goa’ to her credit. According to the film’s director, she is an apt fit for the film’s storyline, and pairs well opposite Manoranjan. The young actor will attend various workshops, before she gets to the film’s sets.

